Virginia Tech dean of students: 7 students suspended after off-campus events added to public health risk

Consistent with the Code of Student Conduct, we expect all students to take personal responsibility in helping to keep the public safe. In his letter to all students July 21, Vice President for Student Affairs Frank Shushok reminded us all that COVID-19 is deadly serious and that any one of us could transmit this potentially life-altering or even life-ending virus to someone else. As classes begin Monday, we must be unrelenting and uncompromising in our commitment to public health. This includes you. We will succeed together — or we will fail together.”