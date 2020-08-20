Virginia Democrats, Donald Trump Jr. discuss 2020 elections

Alexa Leister-Frasier says her life as an agricultural migrant worker inspires her to advocate for progressive causes, like universal health care and a higher minimum wage. The Shenandoah Valley Bernie Sanders delegate planned to be in Wisconsin for the DNC, but she went back to working on the farm when the program went virtual. This week, she took a break from the busy harvest season to talk about whether she will vote for democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, this November, now that Sanders is out of the race.