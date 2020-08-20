Turning More Humid. Storm Chances Increasing Friday

The tropics remain quite active. Two tropical depressions have formed. One near the Leeward Islands and the other in the Caribbean Sea. The next names on the list are Laura and Marco. Both are moving northwestward. It’s too early to say what impact they will have on the U.S, but forecast models track these systems into the Gulf of Mexico next week. All interests along the Gulf Coast and Southeast should watch these systems closely.This is prime time for tropical development. Its already been an active season. September is the peak month and the season runs through the end of November.