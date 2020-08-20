Turning More Humid. Storm Chances Increasing Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As we move into Friday and the start of the weekend, shower and storm chances to increase. A stalled front to our east and a trough or dip in the jet stream to our west, will combine to bring more chances for storms through at least Saturday. It will turn more humid as well, with daytime highs in the low to mid 80s. Some localized flooding is possible with storms the next two days. Sunday is trending drier, a small chance of a storm, temperatures will warm into the upper 80s.
Early to middle of next week, temperatures at or just above 90 for many, so a building heat wave again.
The tropics remain quite active. Two tropical depressions have formed. One near the Leeward Islands and the other in the Caribbean Sea. The next names on the list are Laura and Marco. Both are moving northwestward. It’s too early to say what impact they will have on the U.S, but forecast models track these systems into the Gulf of Mexico next week. All interests along the Gulf Coast and Southeast should watch these systems closely.This is prime time for tropical development. Its already been an active season. September is the peak month and the season runs through the end of November.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Lows low to mid 60s.
Friday: Variable clouds, scattered showers and storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated storm possible. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows around 70.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s.Lows around 70.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs low 90s.
