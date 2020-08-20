Registration is now open for the Brooks Family YMCA’s Home School Physical Education program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Registration is now open for fall sports programs at the Brooks Family YMCA. One program that will be a little different this year is their Homeschool YMCA Physical Education or HYPE program.
This year the class sizes will be smaller and most of them will meet outside in the McIntire Park area once a week for about an hour.
Ben Whitener, sports director for the Brooks Family YMCA says certain games and activities will be altered to maintain social distancing however they will still be able to have fun and teach important concepts like good sportsmanship and teamwork. He says that he as seen a lot more interest in the program this year due to more children being schooled at home.
“A lot of parents want to get their kids involved, especially with them not being involved in school since March. So any time kids can work with other kids in a safe way then parents will definitely be interested in that.” he said.
Registration is open for the program until August 28 and that they are looking to get as many kids as they can. Whitener says that right now there is no limit to the number of kids they can have and that they will make more classes to accommodate everyone if needed.
You can find out where to register at their website, https://piedmontymca.org/brooks-sports.
