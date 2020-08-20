Powerball ticket bought in Smithfield now worth $2 milllion

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Va. Lottery says a Powerball ticket for Wednesday’s drawing is now worth $2 million.
The winning ticket was bought at Rushmere Station Food Mart located 4761 Old Stage Highway.
The winning numbers for the August 19 Powerball drawing were 13-23-47-55-58, and the Powerball number was 23. This ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number.
Normally that would win Powerball’s second prize of $1 million. However, the person who bought this ticket spent an extra dollar on Power Play. That doubled the prize to $2 million.
Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.
The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership.
When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.
The store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.
