LEAP and C3 launch fuel-switching program for low-income households

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A couple of local nonprofits are coming together to start a pilot program to upgrade older heating systems in some low-income households to newer electric ones.
The Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) is collaborating with the Community Climate Collaborative (C3) on a new fuel-switching program to help households in the Charlottesville area to switch from heating systems based on fuel oil, natural gas, and propane to newer systems that run off of electricity.
The program is aimed at households that are energy burdened, and that may have health-related situations that could be improved by a change in fuel type. According to a report from C3, one-in-four households in Charlottesville experience unsustainable energy costs.
LEAP Executive Director Chris Meyer says not only are the newer electric appliances more efficient and better for the environment, but they also provide health and safety benefits for the home’s occupants.
“More and more we are learning that natural gas, fuel oil, and propane use for heating does generate some air quality issues and that can exacerbate existing health issues, respiratory issues, like asthma,” Meyer said.
He says they are still working on identifying houses for the pilot program. If you want to find out more information, or know someone who might be interested in the program, you can contact LEAP at 434-227-4666 or through their email info@leap-va.org.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.