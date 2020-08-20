Jefferson School City Center to put new air quality initiatives in place

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson School City Center will be getting an update to its air quality system in the next month or two.
The Jefferson School Board of Directors has approved a little less than $52,000 from reserve funds to pay for the air quality upgrades.
The building will have Bi Polar Ionizers installed in all of the 58 air handling units. The Bi Polar Ionizers treat all the air in the space, unlike a filter that will only capture what passes by and is caught, resulting in 97% effectiveness against COVID-19 and SARS pathogens according to Sue Friedman the executive director of the Jefferson School Foundation.
Friedman says ”This was the best way with the current research, knowledge, and expertise that we thought we could move forward to make those people feel welcome and comfortable about their health as they visit the Jefferson School.”
Friedman says that they will also adjust the Jefferson School City Center HVAC running schedules to allow for longer run times. This will increase the number of air exchanges per day and help dilute the air and filter the air more than their typical HVAC schedule allows. She says the health and safety of tenant staff and their patrons and are a top priority.
