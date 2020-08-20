How Charlottesville-area nursing homes utilize COVID-19 testing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The elderly population at nursing homes is among the most vulnerable, so keeping them safe requires a widespread and reliable testing plan.
“Everyone was working together to get their handle on the situation, to make sure that healthcare providers had the resources that they need,” Fred Stratmann, a spokesperson with Communicare, the parent company of Charlottesville’s Cedars Healthcare Center, said.
Cedars was hit hard in July by a COVID-19 outbreak: 135 confirmed cases of the virus and 21 deaths, Stratmann confirmed. He says 80 residents have now recovered.
“In the state of Virginia, the county health department had a lot of resources in place to make sure that we were able to quickly test,” Stratmann said. “There were resources in place so we were able to do that. In our other locations around the country, including many locations in Maryland, we bought our own test kits.”
The strategy of testing everyone in one day regardless of symptoms is called a point prevalence survey. Dr. Kim Albaro, a director of research at the University of Virginia, says it’s especially important when those that are being tested are living in a care facility.
“They either have a roommate or you know their activities are such that they’re interacting frequently, the chance that the spread of the disease could happen faster in those settings is much higher,” Albaro said.
Currently, in Albemarle County and Charlottesville, there are five ongoing COVID outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
At Charlottesville Health and Rehab Center 30 cases are split nearly evenly between staff and residents, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC29. Five rounds of point prevalence survey testing have helped manage the outbreak.
“We are really concerned about that sort of silent transmission,” said Shaina Bernard with the Virginia Department of Health. “That’s how a point prevalence survey is really going to help, because you are testing individuals you might not have tested otherwise because they weren’t showing symptoms.”
Dr. Albaro also says it’s worth highlighting the efforts of staff who need to assist in the testing at nursing homes.
“To execute a point prevalence survey in a facility is a large undertaking,” she said. “It requires a lot of staff, it requires training - training the staff, both to wear the proper PPE (personal protective equipment) and to do the testing itself.”
To date, Bernard confirms that the Virginia Department of Health, in conjunction with the Virginia National Guard, has administered 233 point prevalence surveys at nursing homes statewide.
