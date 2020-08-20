Fluvanna Co. father offering help to families with virtual learning

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - After the Fluvanna County School Board announced it was going move to an all-virtual start, many parents were worried, but one Fluvanna County parent had a different response.
Gary Davis is a father of five children in Fluvanna County. When he read on Facebook some of the struggles virtual learning was bringing to households in the area, he took matters into his own hands.
Davis posted on Facebook offering to help pay for tutoring session for families in the district who need it the most. He also offered to have children use his internet in his home:
Facebook Post: “If anyone in the community is affected by the latest judgement by the school board, I’m willing to help in any way I can if you need it.
If you need a place with internet for your kids, I can help some days. I saw someone offering tutoring for kids, I’ll pay for a session or two. If you need help paying for internet, I’ll do my best to help out as well.
As a community we should try to help the ones that will struggle with this decision. Just let me know how my family can help.”
Davis says a few families have reached out to him.
“Our family is willing to do anything that we can, you know, to an extent to help somebody whether it be watching kids for a couple days, have virtual learning here, because my internet is completely fine,” Davis said. “There are people who aren’t as fortunate as I am, so what can we do as a community to lower that gap to lower the number of these kids possibly not being able to thrive.”
Davis says he has seen other Fluvanna County parents offering to cook meals for families in the district as well.
“It’s time for us to step up to help some of the people that are struggling,” Davis said.
