Charlottesville Human Rights Commission concerned about UVA students return

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Human Rights Commission expressed concerns about UVA students returning for the upcoming fall semester.
During the commission’s virtual meeting Thursday night, they made plans to draft a letter to UVA President Jim Ryan voicing those concerns. They are also asking that undergraduate students not return to grounds until after the numbers of COVID-19 cases go down, or until after the pandemic has subsided entirely.
Human Rights Commission member Ann Smith raised the initial concern after hearing about a confirmed COVID case at UVA Law School.
“It’s just a concern for a lot of the population in Charlottesville, and especially the older seniors in the community, or anyone who has any health issues. So right now, we’re just gonna have to wait and see what the university is gonna do,” Smith said Thursday.
HRC members unanimously agreed with Smith’s statements, and to draft the letter to President Ryan.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.