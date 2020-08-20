Brief Break in Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Low temperatures this morning were some of the coolest of the summer. Many locations starting the day in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Along with a dry atmosphere.
Most places will remain dry on through early Friday. Only a stray rain risk over Southside and southeast Virginia.
Clouds, humidity and rain chances increase starting Friday into Saturday. Tracking the progress of showers, downpours and thunderstorms off to our south. They will start to move north the next couple days.
The overall flood is low going into the weekend. Can’t completely rule out a localized area of flooding if your neighborhood receives a slow moving or multiple downpours.
Sunday appears to be the direr of the two weekend days.
Drying and warming into early and mid next week. Highs lower 90s for central Virginia.
Also watching the tropics turn active again. Two tropical depressions have formed. One near the Leeward Islands and the other in the Caribbean Sea. The next names on the list are Laura and Marco. Both are moving northwestward. It’s too early to say what impact they will have on the U.S. All interests along the Gulf Coast and Southeast should watch these systems closely into next week.
Through Thursday evening: Mostly sunny. Most areas remain dry. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Thursday overnight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows in the low to mid 60s.
Friday and Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower, downpour and thunderstorm around. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Only an isolated shower/storm risk. Highs near 90 degrees. Lows upper 60s.
Monday through next Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.
