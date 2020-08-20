ACPS homeless program keeping up with students no matter where they’re living

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) has 300 to 400 homeless children in its Families in Crisis Program, and now it is working to make sure those students can keep up with the virtual learning model.
“There’s definitely anticipation of an increase in homelessness in our area and nationwide,” Laura Brown, student support leader with ACPS, said.
Brown deals with the most vulnerable students in Albemarle County.
“A student may come into school and tell us that they slept in their car the night before. We get a fair amount of families who have nowhere to go and don’t know where they’re going to be sleeping,” Brown said.
When county schools went to an all-virtual model in the spring, teachers were reaching out to students on a regular basis. Brown says they will do the same in the fall.
“We will be talking with students on an individual basis and making sure they have what they need. If a student has a sudden loss of housing, they often don’t show up to school and we noticed that fairly quickly. With virtual learning, we need to make sure we’re keeping those connections,” Brown said.
Brown says that homeless students will also receive tutoring if they need it.
“A lot of the families that we have talked with are going to choose to remain virtual and we offer Families in Crisis Program tutoring programs,” Brown said.
On top of keeping up with academics, Brown is concerned some of these children will not have the necessary supplies to be successful.
“I’m thinking about homes where there’s honestly maybe a pencil lying around and the paper in the home might be a receipt. A kit to have for your virtual learning is essential,” Brown said.
Brown says the district will be distributing school supplies to families over the next few weeks. Schools also accept money, school supplies, sheets, blankets, towels and food donations. Anyone interested in donating should contact the Families in Crisis Program at 434-296-3872, extension 3.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.