VDOE releases school reopening tracking tool

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Education has a new tool that tracks school reopening plans.
The map shows the state’s 132 school divisions reopening in Augusta and September and what models they are using to open, whether that’s remote, hybrid, or in-person.
If you scroll over a model type, it will list out the schools, or you can scroll over a district for specifics planning details.
At this point, most school systems - 66 of them - are taking the remote learning route.
The map is updated as local school boards revisit reopening plans approved earlier in the summer. The map is available here: http://www.doe.virginia.gov/support/health_medical/office/reopen-status.shtml
