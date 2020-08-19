VDH: More coronavirus outbreaks, deaths tracked at central Virginia long term care facilities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports a new coronavirus outbreak in progress at Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center in Albemarle County.
The facility has a total of eight cases there.
The outbreak at The Colonnades is up to six cases. That outbreak, as well as one at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge were first reported Monday.
All other case counts have remained the same for outbreaks at Westminster Canterbury, Charlottesville Health and Rehabilitation Center, and Cedars Healthcare.
Updated death totals are now available stemming from two other outbreaks. Our Lady of Peace reports a 10 deaths, and Heritage Inn reports at least one, but a specific number is not available.
Long term care facility data is available here.
