Student and staff member at Louisa Co. schools test positive for COVID-19

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Two different elementary schools in Louisa County are alerting families about emerging cases of coronavirus.
Louisa County Public Schools (LCPS) notified families Wednesday, August 19, that a staff member at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School and a student with Trevilians Elementary School have both tested positive for COVID-19. The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) has already notified everyone that was considered to be in close contact with either of these two individuals.
LCPS Public Information Officer Andrew Woolfolk says the school district received conformation from TJHD that the Moss-Nucklos staff member contracted the virus away from the school building.
The Trevilians Elementary School student was also out of the building. Superintendent Doug Straley says the infected student had only been at school on Thursday, August 13, and had contracted the virus outside of the building.
“On of the things we can’t control is what happens outside of the school,” Straley said.
Both schools notified families in letters and phone calls, reassuring them that administration is currently working with TJHD to conduct contact-tracing procedures.
“We immediately contacted those individuals that we knew would be considered close contact to let them know that they would need to quarantine,” the superintendent said.
Each letter reminded families that if they are not contacted by the health department, then they do not have to stay home or exclude themselves from activities.
Louisa County Public Schools says it is confident these COVID-19 cases will have a minimal impact, thanks to mitigation strategies and social-distancing measures that are in place at the schools.
“We certainly knew we would have situations where students and staff may come to our buildings and be asymptomatic and infected, and our focus from day one has been making sure that we have the proper mitigation in place to keep these instances from spreading out to others,” Straley said.
Moving forward, both school buildings will remain open, and school is expected to proceed as normal.
Families do have the option to switch from blended instruction to all-virtual at any point if they wish. Currently, about 30% of students are enrolled in all-virtual instruction.
