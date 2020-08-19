Stoney gives update on COVID-19 in Richmond, urges families to take survey on childcare needs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney joined the heads of Richmond Public Schools and the health department to address the city’s response to COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.
The City of Richmond has $3 million from CARES Act funding to help families with childcare during this school year and leaders want residents to decide how to spend it.
Stoney announced a survey he’d like families to complete to help the city find the best way to provide working families with emergency child care options. The city is urging parents to say what they need, especially if they have to return to work but their kids need to stay home for virtual learning.
“If you have a child in the City of Richmond, I ask that you take this survey. Tell us what this fall is looking like for you so we can design a solution that fits your needs and the city’s needs as well,” Stoney said.
In addition to the online survey, the mayor said community ambassadors will be canvassing neighborhoods and making calls in underserved areas to see what those families need. You can find the online survey, HERE.
Also during the press conference, health officials gave a breakdown of Richmond demographics when it comes to COVID-19 cases.
It shows about 80% of all of the cases in the city are among its Black and Latino populations. Richmond-Henrico Health Director Dr. Danny Avula addressed the issue with Stoney Wednesday. He acknowledged the data but pointed out some good news: coronavirus cases are steadily “decreasing” in the Hispanic/Latino community. However, Dr. Avula says, unfortunately, case counts in the African American community are going in the opposite direction.
“The spread is largely in that 20-40 age range, which I think points to the reality that younger people throughout this have, you know, maybe felt like COVID is not going to impact them directly,” Avula said.
Avula also wanted to stress that death rates are in a downward trend, overall in the city and that means that the most vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, are beginning to steer clear of infections or recovering.
Avula and Stoney stressed that getting tested is key to preventing the spread of the virus. For a list of free testing events in Richmond and Henrico, click here.
