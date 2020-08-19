Staunton engineering firm trying to save some equipment, contemplating future home after flash flood

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A textile engineering firm in Staunton’s Gasoline Alley is still drying out equipment, hoping to save it after it was damaged during a flash flood August 8. Now, the owners are also thinking about the future.
Ryzing Technologies cofounder, Ryan Gundling, took a picture the night it flooded, which shows water nearly reaching the doorknob. Gundling described it as a three-foot river flowing in front of the shop, so powerful it broke through a pair of doors.
The company, which specializes in engineered textiles and has contracts with the Department of Defense and NASA, was forced to close for a week in order to clean up.
“It’s kind of one of those things that having a week kind of interuption doesn’t bode well for customers and trying to deliver things and everything like that,” Gundling stated. “So, we like this area, we like being downtown, but at the same time we’re just trying to figure out the best thing for the business as far as where to be and everything like that too.”
Gundling estimates $15,000 in lost textiles and inventory.
Like many impacted businesses downtown, Ryzing Technologies has seen an outpouring of community support.
