Some calling for incorrect parking sign at McIntire Park to be fixed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A wrong sign for a parking lot has been causing some outrage in Charlottesville.
Jim Carpenter is on the board of directors for the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Foundation, and says he grew up and was friends with several of the people who the memorial honors.
Carpenter says back in May 2019 a sign was put up for the parking lot to the memorial at McIntire Park with the wrong name for the memorial and referred to it as “Dogwood Veterans Memorial,” instead of Dogwood Vietnam Memorial. Since then, he says he has been trying to get the city to fix the sign.
Carpenter says it is important to get the name right, even in a parking sign, to honor those who the memorial is for.
“These are people’s sons, fathers, uncles, best friends, classmates, so it does have a meaning. We need to keep it right when we get the name up there. It needs to be the same thing it has been for the last 54 years,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter recently posted his ordeal on social media, and says he got an overwhelming response with several people saying that they would email Charlottesville City Council. Since then, Carpenter says one of the councilors got in touch with him and told him that they would look into getting it fixed.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.