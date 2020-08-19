Some Augusta County court cases rescheduled due to flooding

Due to the continued flood damage the Augusta County General District Court building will be CLOSED Thursday and Friday, August 20th and 21st, 2020. All cases in General District and Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court will be rescheduled. The local judges will be meeting over the weekend and make a decision on when the building will open. If you have any questions please call the General District Court at 540-245-5300 or the JDR Court at 540-245-5306.