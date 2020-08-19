Senator Mark Warner discusses Russian election interference in Town Hall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Mark Warner is calling for the Senate to pass legislation to stop Russia from interfering in this year’s presidential election.
This comes as the Senate Intelligence Committee just published its final report investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Senator Warner called for people to read the report and come to their own conclusions, but he says Congress needs to act now. He also says two pieces of legislation could pass the Senate now. One would force individuals to disclose any funders of ads on social media, and another requires campaigns to disclose foreign interference.
“The fire act, which would say if a foreign government in a presidential campaign offers a campaign dirt on their opponent or other information that is foreign government sourced, the appropriate response should be tell the FBI,” Warner said.
Warner also says there is a good chance Congress will pass another round of stimulus funding by the end of September.
