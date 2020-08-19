Save the Fireworks Committee presents $20K to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Save the Fireworks Committee in Charlottesville is donating $20,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB), which will help the nonprofit to provide up to 80,000 meals for those in need.
When the city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee came together to host its own display, raising more than $40,000 from community members and business owners to put on the event.
The committee decided to donate all of the net-proceeds to the food bank.
BRAFB Development Director Millie Winstead said the donation will go a long way, especially when the food bank is serving more people than normal due to the virus.
“Not only did they bring the fireworks to Charlottesville again, but they also help bring attention to the needs of so many in our community, and then made a really true financial donation to it that made a big impact and a big difference,” Winstead said.
The Save the Fireworks Committee said it’s already planning an event for next summer. It also plans on partnering with a nonprofit once again.
