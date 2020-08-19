Richmond Mayor responds to calls for monument removal contract investigation

“The Mayor acted within his authority to protect public safety (pursuant to Virginia Code section 44-146.21(c).) When the monuments were deemed a threat to public safety, the city began reaching out to firms for removal. We reached out to the six major firms in the Richmond area that do this kind of work, as well as many others in the Mid-Atlantic region. After several days of talking to firms who didn’t want to get involved, one firm finally expressed a willingness to do it, despite the risks it posed to that firm as a Black-owned business. Though the owner has donated to the Mayor’s political campaign in the past, that did not influence the contract. The city reached out to and was rejected by 6 major firms before contracting with this company. Of course, campaign donations never play a role in the city awarding any contract.”