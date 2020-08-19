Piedmont Housing Alliance holds first “Financial Bootcamp”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Piedmont Housing Alliance held the first in its virtual Financial Bootcamp series Wednesday night.
The idea is to help the community better organize their personal finances and income and meet their financial goals.
Community members discussed topics like good financial habits and the importance of saving money. Kristen Lucas from Piedmont Housing Alliance shared some tips for saving.
“Look closely at your cable bill. Can you cut back on that, or even your cell phone bill. And then, wait at least one week before making any purchase over 100 dollars. That gives you time to reflect and decide if that’s money that you really want to spend,” Lucas said.
Piedmont Housing Alliance plans to hold Financial Bootcamps on the third Wednesday of every month until December. You can find out more information and register here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.