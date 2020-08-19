Liquid sunshine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Energy continues to develop and advance near a stalled frontal boundary across our region. The result, scattered showers and rumbles of thunder. Ground conditions are saturated, so be on the lookout for localized flooding the next couple of days. Eventually, high pressure will build in and dry the pattern out by the second half of the Weekend. Keep an eye to the sky, and have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers and fog, Low: low 60s
Thursday: Mix of clouds and sunshine, a few showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
