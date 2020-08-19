Liquid sunshine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Energy continues to develop and advance near a stalled frontal boundary across our region. The result, scattered showers and rumbles of thunder. Ground conditions are saturated, so be on the lookout for localized flooding the next couple of days. Eventually, high pressure will build in and dry the pattern out by the second half of the Weekend. Keep an eye to the sky, and have a great and safe day !