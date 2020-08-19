Late Week Storms. More So Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The late week will still feature the chance for showers and storms, but coverage is looking limited Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A stalled front to our east and a trough or dip in the jet stream to our west, will combine to bring more chances for storms through at least Saturday. More clouds and storms are expected Friday. Currently Saturday will feature scattered storms, but Sunday is trending drier and warmer.
The tropics remain active and two tropical disturbances are forecast to strengthen to named storms before the end of the week. One is located in the Caribbean and another in the central Atlantic. This is prime time for tropical development. Its already been an active season. September is the peak month and the season runs through the end of November.
Tonight: Stray shower. Partly cloudy, some fog. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.
Thursday: Variable clouds, stray PM shower/storm. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Friday: Variable clouds, scattered showers and storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, few PM storms possible. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated storm possible. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to around 90.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.