Late Week Storms. More So Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The late week will still feature the chance for showers and storms, but coverage is looking limited Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A stalled front to our east and a trough or dip in the jet stream to our west, will combine to bring more chances for storms through at least Saturday. More clouds and storms are expected Friday. Currently Saturday will feature scattered storms, but Sunday is trending drier and warmer.