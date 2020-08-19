Investing in flood insurance considered after recent flooding

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) — With recent flash flooding in our area and other parts of Virginia, it may be a good time for homeowners to look into flood insurance.
Blue Ridge Insurance Services says that flood insurance is required if the mortgage company deems it necessary. That would be in low-lying areas that are high risk. Areas in a high-risk flood zone include Downtown Staunton and near Blacks Run in Harrisonburg.
It’s not something every homeowner has, however.
“A lot of I would say as far as our book of business here at Blue Ridge Insurance is that not a lot of people have flood insurance,” said Kim Carderelli, a personal alliance insurance agent at Blue Ridge Insurance Services.
“One, I think a misunderstanding or misconception is people will think that I’m not near a body of water, my house is not right beside, you know, a creek or river or whatever and then they may not feel they are in a high-risk flood zone,” said Carderelli.
If you want to get flood insurance and live in a low-risk area, it would be much cheaper than high-risk zones. Insurance would be activated 30 days after purchase unless you are moving into a new home.
