ECC discusses Pandemic Risk Recognition Program for Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Board members for the Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle County Emergency Communications Center (ECC) have approved a new program for employees.
During a virtual meeting Tuesday, August 18, ECC board members discussed a new Pandemic Risk Recognition Program, which would allow people who worked with increased risk of COVID-19 to be compensated for working in those conditions.
ECC Executive Director Sonny Saxton said an outside team investigated possible solutions and determined compensation in the form of a paycheck.
“The program, without jumping too far ahead, would cost approximately $61,000, and that would be through utilization of fiscal year 20 savings,” Saxton said.
Eligible employees can earn more than $1,200 for work done between March 16 and June 30.
