Comfortable temperatures

By David Rogers | August 19, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 12:46 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning showers have moved away for now. A stalled boundary will stay in place for the next couple of days. Additional showers are possible late Today through Saturday. Because of recent rain, be on the lookout for localized flooding. High pressure will build in by Sunday, resulting in sunshine, warmer temperatures and higher humidity. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 80s

Tonight: Early showers and for, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun, a few showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

