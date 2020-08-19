Comfortable temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning showers have moved away for now. A stalled boundary will stay in place for the next couple of days. Additional showers are possible late Today through Saturday. Because of recent rain, be on the lookout for localized flooding. High pressure will build in by Sunday, resulting in sunshine, warmer temperatures and higher humidity. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 80s
Tonight: Early showers and for, Low: low 60s
Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun, a few showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
