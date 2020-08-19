BRAFB mobile pantry makes a stop in Fluvanna County

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry was out early Wednesday morning in Fluvanna County delivering food to those in need.
Dozens of cars lined up and waited in the rain for about a half an hour before the scheduled opening of the drive-through food pantry Wednesday, August 19. Once it started, about two dozen volunteers braved the elements and quickly loaded up each car with boxes of fresh vegetables, fruits, cheeses, and frozen meats.
Melissa Wender, the coordinator for the Mobil Food Pantry, says they fill a need in rural communities to help people get nutritious food.
“Sometimes we talk to people and they say, ‘I don’t know what I would do without this.’ Or, it helps. Sometimes, you know, its not like you are going to starve if you can’t go to a mobile food pantry, but it sure helps you make it by. It sure helps you eat more nutritiously,” Wender said.
Next week marks the 10th anniversary of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry.
