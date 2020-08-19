Albemarle County shares COVID-19 response efforts at Board of Supervisors meeting

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - It’s been more than five months since Albemarle County entered Phase Zero of its COVID-19 pandemic plans. During Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, officials shared what they’ve done, but weren’t ready to celebrate just yet.
The county government response has needed to address public health, but also the economy and even usually simple government operations.
“We essentially reinvented basic government operations in a week, which was a pretty amazing thing to see,” Assistant County Executive Trevor Henry said.
Albemarle County says it was the public school system that provided over 100 computers to teleworking staff. Once they were situated, they got to work on programs and policies through dozens of virtual meetings.
“On the top, for me, it’s very easy and smooth sailing,” said Supervisor Bea Lapisto Kirtley.
The pandemic response was designed to keep the most vulnerable populations safe and healthy. The county distributed over 24,000 free face masks, reviewed nearly 7,000 SNAP applications, and gave over $173,000 to support homeless programs.
“Working with the county has allowed us to place people who are at high risk for contracting COVID, and from complications from COVID, in hotel rooms,” Anthony Haro said in a prerecorded video the county made. Haro is the executive director at the Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for the Homeless.
Efforts were also economic. Between mid-March and mid-May, 19 microloans worth $190,000 supported businesses.
The county also worked to keep parks open.
“Over 400 thousand visitors to have an opportunity to exercise, enjoy nature, or just take a break from the stress,” Henry said.
It’s not mission accomplished, but Supervisor Ann Mallek is proud of the work so far.
“A lot of other communities could benefit by learning what the county is doing,” she said. “And a lot of them don’t have the staff available to think of this from scratch, but they can certainly pick up a recipe provided by somebody else.”
The county has also allocated over $5 million from the CARES Act so far. It will go toward county projects including broadband and small business grants.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.