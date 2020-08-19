Albemarle County Democrats host talk about childcare and education

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Democratic Party held a community talk Wednesday evening, titled "What Do We Do With Our Kids?"
The focus was on how teachers and parents can handle the challenges of childcare and education in the upcoming school year during the coronavirus pandemic.
Several panelists were on hand from Albemarle County Public Schools, the local chapter of United Way and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia.
Marian McCullough, a teacher at Mountain View Elementary School, spoke about the difficulties parents have felt adjusting to virtual learning.
“I worked with families last year who were really adamant that screen time was the worst thing ever and they didn’t want that to happen. And I think that if that is your feeling for your child, and if that is your concern, then you are more than welcome to create opportunities for them to do things outside or to advocate for them,” McCullough said.
Albemarle County school board members who attended say they are pushing for flexibility when it comes to learning schedules for the upcoming school year in order to help working parents.
Panelists agree that even though these are unusual times, they believe students, parents and teachers are resilient.
