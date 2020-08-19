ACPS hires COVID-19 coordinator to keep tabs on everyone’s health in the school district

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) is bringing on a COVID-19 coordinator to help make sure students and staff stay coronavirus-free.
Eileen Gomez had been the nurse at Hollymead Elementary School for 23 years, but will now be the COVID-19 coordinator for the district.
“I’m confident that if we follow all the guidance, that we will make the environment as safe as possible,” Gomez said.
In July, the School Board voted to begin school in Stage 2. That means students who meet a specific criteria can come into school buildings, while others engage in virtual learning.
“We’ll be checking the temperatures of students as they enter the building every day, every morning,” Gomez said.
After a temperature check, students will then answer a list of screening questions: “Have you been experiencing a cough, fever, chills, muscle aches, chills in the last 24 hours? Have you been exposed to anyone with COVID-19,” Gomez said.
The three W’s are a new slogan in the district, as well: wear a mask, wash hands, and watch your distance.
“We have a policy that students will have to wear a mask with very limited exceptions, except for when they’re eating and drinking,” Gomez said. “In active recess and PE, when they’re outside, they’ll be able to take off the masks depending on what activity it is.”
Gomez is trying to be proactive and do everything in her power to keep the students safe in school, but she’s hoping parents will do their part as well.
“We will depend on parents to try to not have their students go out and go to big parties and be exposed to many students,” Gomez said.
Albemarle County Public Schools is also asking parents to screen their children for coronavirus-related symptoms at home before sending them to school.
