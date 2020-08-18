Water boil advisory lifted in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A “boil water advisory” is lifted for the 29 North area of Albemarle County above the North Fork Rivanna River Crossing.
This includes the Camelot, Briarwood and North Pines neighborhoods. A water main break had prompted the advisory as a precaution.
The Albemarle County Service Authority says the water has been tested and found safe.
Albemarle County Service Authority release August 18:
BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY FOR CUSTOMERS OF THE 29 NORTH AREA ABOVE THE NORTH FORK RIVANNA RIVER CROSSING
Including Camelot, Briarwood, North Pines
Due to a water main break on Camelot Drive, low pressures occurred in the water system. As a precaution, the following Albemarle County Service Authority customers were advised to boil all tap water used for drinking and cooking or alternatively use bottle water. Areas covered by the advisory were:
Briarwood North Pines Camelot
Austin Drive Lonicera Way St. Ives Road
Briarwood Drive Ilex Court Camelot Drive
Blue Jay Way Wisteria Drive Merlin Court
Wren Court Nandina Court Jester Lane
Oriole Court Vibernum Drive Dorset Court
Hummingbird Lane Abelia Way Barnsdale Road
Whitney Court Mahonia Drive
Heather Court Forsythia Lane
Sparrow Lane Sunset Drive
Meadowlark Court Piney Mountain Road
Silkwood Court
Pocoson Wood Court
Jersey Pine Ridge
Elm Tree Knoll
Elm Tree Court
Boulder View Road
The Albemarle County Service Authority is pleased to report that water service has been fully restored and subsequent water quality testing shows the water quality to be safe.
THE BOIL WATER ADVISORY IS LIFTED, and it is no longer necessary to boil your water before using. The following measures are strongly encouraged at this time:
· Empty and clean your automatic ice makers and water chillers.
· Service connections with a water softener/cartridge filters should be run through a regeneration cycle or other procedures recommended by the manufacturer.
We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience. Please contact our office at (434) 977-4511 if problems persist or if you have any questions. You may also visit our web site at www.serviceauthority.org for additional information or on Facebook or Twitter.
