UVA Cavaliers hope their ‘bubble’ method protects players and students from spreading COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the start of football season continues to inch closer, there’s still a lot of unknown. However, one thing is for sure: sacrifices will have to be made in order to play this fall.
“We can only control ourselves and what we do,” University of Virginia safety Joey Blount said Tuesday, August 18. “Our commitment is to playing this year and, you know, there’s going to be other stuff. There’s going to have to be some sacrifices that have to be made to play.”
UVA football players say their “bubble,” their residence halls designed to limit exposure to the coronavirus, has worked throughout the summer. However, there’s no telling what will happen when students return to UVA grounds in a few weeks.
“Football is a hard thing,” Blount said. “I sacrificed a lot of things, but now with this whole pandemic and a whole university coming back to school, it’s just another obstacle that we got to get over.”
Some players believe the UVA Cavaliers set the standard for culture around college football.
“I mean, we believe our culture is stronger than any team that we’re going to play,” UVA center Olusegun Oluwatimi said. “We got to just be the beacons and the leaders for other teams to look at what we do and so they could try to model so we could have a season”
Every day throughout camp, they’re working on that culture to build off last season’s Orange Bowl appearance.
“I think from 2-10 to [the] ACC Championship last year is huge,” UVA offensive tackle Dillon Reinkensmeyer said. “I think it’s something I don’t think I could have dreamed about, but I think Coach Mendenhall always had a vision for what he wanted and everyday he - kind of - he carried it out.”
