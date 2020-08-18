5th District Republican Party chair says Bob Good will win with focus on unity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 5th District Republican Party Chair Melvin Adams says the next set of fundraising numbers for Bob Good will be very different than what’s been reported so far. He also says his party is not anti-LGBTQ.
While the Bob Good campaign continues to lag behind Dr. Cameron Webb’s campaign in fundraising, Adams says the next fundraising numbers will be more competitive.
Adams also says Democrats are playing dirty politics by trying to paint Good as anti-LGTBQ while Republicans are focused on unity.
“We should be working hard to unify us at the end of the day, we are all God’s creation, and we are all citizens of this commonwealth, and we all care that life is good for all of us,” Adams said.
Adams also says faith leaders are just one part of the party’s coalition and Republicans plan to reach out to several interest groups to win in November.
