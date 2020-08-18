Sunny and nice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Weak high pressure is delivering an outstanding day. Sunny skies and comfortable humidity will give way to unsettled conditions by Wednesday. A stalled frontal boundary will act as a highway for developing lows, that will provide daily chances for showers and storms. While we are not expecting all day rain, it will be a good idea to keep the umbrella close by. By Sunday, we should clear, with sunny skies and above normal conditions. Have a great and safe day !