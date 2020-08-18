Stuarts Draft men charged with domestic assault, kidnapping/abduction

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alleged domestic assault and kidnapping/abduction incident on Sunday, August 16, according to Lt. Aaron LeVeck.
The incident reportedly occurred in the 800 block of Cold Springs Road in Stuarts Draft, near Hattons Church.
According to LeVeck, a woman in her 30s reported being pushed and then struck twice in the face during an argument, and was then held down for approximately 30 minutes by two brothers.
Fifty-year-old Anthony G. Breen and 57-year-old Eugene L. Breen, Jr. were both charged with domestic assault and kidnapping/abduction. Both Stuarts Draft men are being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said it can not identify the relationship of the brothers to the victim, but said that the incident was domestic-related.
