Picture perfect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We have a beautiful start to our day. A northwest wind behind a front to our east. Sunshine will prevail today with pleasant temperatures and humidity. Meanwhile a stalled frontal boundary will aide in daily chances for showers and storms. by mid-week. The unsettled pattern will last into the start of the Weekend. Skies are expected to clear by Sunday, and temperatures and humidity will begin to rise.
Today: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, early showers, mid 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy scattered showers, High: upper 70s..Low: low 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s
Friday: Cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s
