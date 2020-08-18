Picture perfect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We have a beautiful start to our day. A northwest wind behind a front to our east. Sunshine will prevail today with pleasant temperatures and humidity. Meanwhile a stalled frontal boundary will aide in daily chances for showers and storms. by mid-week. The unsettled pattern will last into the start of the Weekend. Skies are expected to clear by Sunday, and temperatures and humidity will begin to rise.