Northam signs order to mitigate spread of COVID-19 in state-operated psychiatric hospitals

“Our 12 state hospitals and centers have worked extremely hard throughout this pandemic to fight COVID-19 and protect staff and patients,” said Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Commissioner Alison Land. “The Governor’s order helps prioritize patients in crisis so that state hospitals do not receive patients with complicated medical conditions, such as COVID-19, that they are not equipped to take. We will work with our partners to carry out this order and ensure that the state hospital safety net is preserved.”