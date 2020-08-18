Mid-Week Showers and Storms. Temperatures Lower

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A front is stalled off to our east. A few showers tonight. Wednesday and the late week, this front, along with a trough or dip in the jet stream over the east will trigger more scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will trend a little lower for the mid and late week.
This weekend, temperatures warm back up, but some storms still possible. Currently, at least through Saturday.
Watching a couple of disturbances in the tropics that are forecast to become better organized this week, as they move eastward toward the Caribbean.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, few t-showers, some fog. Lows low to mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, seasonable, stray storms possible. Highs mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Wednesday: Variable clouds, scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Thursday: Variable clouds, scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Friday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, few PM storms possible. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated storm possible. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s to around 90.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.