Manufacturer hosts drive-through job fair in Orange Co.

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A manufacturing company in Orange County that is looking to expand its business hosted a drive-through job fair Tuesday, August 18.
The Zamma Corporation, a manufacturer of moldings for the flooring industry, is looking to fill about 30 positions.
“We have basically a menu of the jobs that we are recruiting for, and we have the applications, so we are just asking folks to come on out.” Bob Mason said.
Mason, one of the owners and a board member of Zamma, says they just wanted to make it as safe and convenient for people who were looking to work for their company.
Job applicants drove up to a greeting station Tuesday afternoon, where they were asked what positions they were applying for and then received a job application to fill out in their car. Staff members were on hand to answer any questions that the job applicants may have had, and to offer them a tour of the facility once they completed the application.
The Zamma Corporation plans to host more drive-through job fairs in the future.
