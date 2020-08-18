General Assembly Special Session gets underway in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) -Tuesday marked day one of the General Assembly’s special session in Richmond.
Democrats and Republicans clashed in the first few hours as the pandemic changed their meeting location. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, senators met at the Science Museum of Virginia and the delegates met at the Siegel Center.
Both chambers kicked off their sessions with partisan squabbles on how best to move forward despite the pandemic, with the House divided on its plan to hold sessions virtually.
“I’m a little perplexed as to why the majority has seen fit to proceed this way. We, at the reconvene session, we took up a proposed rules change which dealt with virtual sessions and we declined to waive the readings on that and therefore it failed,” 15th District Republican Delegate C. Todd Gilbert said.
The special session is set to address the state’s budget, affordable housing, and Governor Ralph Northam’s newly announced proposals to make voting easier including allowing localities to set up drop boxes where ballots can be collected.
