Disinfecting robot developed at UVA helps prevent the spread of COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Disinfecting touch points is one of the ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. That’s why a University of Virginia aerospace and mechanical engineering professor is working to keep people safe with a robot.
Tomonari Furukawa has been working for some time with a team to develop a semi-autonomous robot for virus disinfection in hospitals and other healthcare environments.
A few weeks ago, Furukawa brought the robot to a COVID-19 testing site in Richmond to see if the technology can be effective in that type of condition where germs are prevalent. Furukawa says the trial was successful.
“We can not make any mistakes in the disinfection, so the robot is able to do it. Our robot is able to create a map of the environment and show which part has been infected, disinfected,” Furukawa said.
Furukawa is also working with the Office of Naval Research to help develop a disinfectant robot for Navy ships to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
