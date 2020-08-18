Albemarle Planning Commission approves rezoning for Albemarle Business Campus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Planners approved a rezoning request for a new development that promises more businesses and apartments.
The Albemarle Business Campus, formerly known as Royal Fern, will be located near 5th Street Extended along Old Lynchburg Road.
Developers requested a rezoning of 10.17 acres of land to increase residential density. The project also promises to devote 15% of the property to affordable housing.
Despite going forward with the rezoning request, planners had several reservations about the current iteration of the project plans, including its lack of green space.
“I still feel like there are more opportunities to add green features to the site. Speaking as somebody who had a startup, I would be looking for space where you could get outside, and you put that park space through the site, but even just looking at the buildings, there could be many more trees planted,” Karen Firehock, an Albemarle planner, said.
Planners did deny a separate request from the applicant for two different housing types on the site.
The original application for Royal Fern was denied months ago due to community concerns over traffic and increased capacity at nearby Mountain View Elementary School.
