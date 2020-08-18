Activists stand up to denounce Bob Good in Tuesday morning protest

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Protesters lined up with signs, chants, and flags along Hydraulic Road in Albemarle County Tuesday morning to greet 5th District Republican candidate Bob Good, but his plans suddenly changed.
“We’re here to oppose Bob Good’s bigotry today and he’s chickened out on facing us,” Organizer David Singerman said. “He’s also chickened out on debating his opponent, so that tells you something about where Bob Good stands on things like moral courage.”
Good is scheduled to speak in a number of Virginia cities for the Virginia Liberty Summit for Pastors. One of them was Connect Church across from Albemarle High School Tuesday morning.
When he didn’t show, activists considered it a win.
Good openly opposes a new state law prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Good cites the “threatening of religious liberty” as the reason for his opposition to this new law.
According to the 5th District Republican Committee, Good did not cancel or back out due to protesters. Republicans say he chose to simply merge this event with another one that was taking place in Madison as a part of the same summit later in the day.
Whether Good was present or not, organizers with Indivisible Charlottesville want him to know that his views, especially those of the LGBTQ community, are not welcome in the district.
“We don’t want homophobes and bigots in the 5th District of Virginia,” said activist Kathryn Laughon. “We want our elected officials to represent everyone and that includes the queer community.”
Good is facing Democratic candidate Cameron Webb for the House seat in November’s election.
