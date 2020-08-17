Virginia lawmakers outline coronavirus relief, policing reform proposals ahead of August special session

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s lawmakers are gearing up to meet in Richmond for the third time this year on August 18. The session was set to be focused on the budget fallout of the pandemic, but has expanded to coronavirus economic relief and criminal justice reform.
Both parties have already outlined their legislative priorities. The Virginia House GOP unveiled their priorities in a virtual press conference on Monday. Their priorities include things like easing COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and returning Virginia’s children to school.
“Frankly, we’re doing much more harm than good and keeping them out of schools,” House Minority Leader Del. Todd Gilbert (R-15th District) said. “We would like to provide additional resources to parents and options to parents in terms of how to educate and invest, and see that their children do not miss important developmental opportunities that they will never get back.”
House Republicans made it clear in the press conference that they do not support defunding the police. Del. Rob Bell (R-58th) says his colleagues would support some policing reform proposals.
“I think you’ll see that many of us will support issues involving things like more training for the police,” Bell explained. “I think whether It’s use of force training, which is something that’s come up directly as a result of the killing of Mr. Floyd, or even just mental health training.”
House Democrats also unveiled a list of their proposed legislation ahead of time. On the Coronavirus issue, their proposals include things like requiring paid sick leave for employees and stalling evictions.
“It is absolutely critical that we are keeping people in their homes during this public health crisis,” Del. Sally Hudson (D-57th) said. “You can’t stay at home, if you don’t have one, and so that’s going to be first on our list.”
On police reform, the Democrats hope to eliminate no knock warrants, strengthen civilian review boards, and classify race-based false 9-1-1 calls as hate crimes. Hudson says larger criminal justice reform might be delayed by the budgetary impacts of coronavirus. However, she says those impacts can not get in the way of the state providing critical programs.
“The reality is that revenue is a choice,” Hudson explained. “There are lots of ways that we can start to cinch together some holes in our state budget to come up with the funds that provide for the critical programs that I know so many people in our community need.”
The session begins at 1 p.m. on August 18. Pandemic safety requirements will move lawmakers out of the State Capitol to venues where they can distance more effectively. Senators head to the Virginia Science Museum, while Delegates will meet at VCU’s Siegel Center.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.