Temperatures and humidity slowly rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The sunshine is back ! Temperatures and humidity will gradually rise. A slow moving cold front to our west will produce an isolated shower of storm later Today. Ground conditions are saturated, so expect more areas of fog Tonight. By mid-week the front will stall across the region, and waves of energy will ride along it. Each day, starting Wednesday will feature a chance for a shower of thunderstorm.While we are not expecting wash out conditions, keep an umbrella close by. Sunday looks mostly dry and hot, with temperatures near 90°. Have a great and safe day !