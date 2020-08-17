RV sales increase during COVID-19 pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — With many traditional summer beach vacations out of the question this year, a lot of families have turned to camping and road trips in RV’s as a safe way to have fun during the coronavirus pandemic.
“You’re there with your family, you have your own restroom, your own food, there’s social distancing at the campground. It’s as close as you can get to a good vacation,” Charlie Obaugh RV Center General Manager Ben Puckett, said.
As many in the area have been trying to utilize the great outdoors that the Shenandoah Valley provides, Puckett says things at RV Center have been very busy this summer.
Puckett describes these trying times as a business as, “a good bad problem to have. We usually have anywhere from 120 to 140 RVs on the lot, and right now we’ve got two used ones and maybe 40 total units.”
The RV Center is about 75% down in inventory compared to other summers, and the demand continues, as not just experienced RV owners are coming in, but a lot of first-time owners are coming to buy.
Puckett says the RV Center normally gets its new models in during June and July, but with the manufacturers being closed during the beginning of the pandemic, they have only gotten about 12 of the newest models, and have already sold around six of them.
