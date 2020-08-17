Richmond City Council accepting letters of intent for interest in Confederate monuments

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City Council wants those who are interested in acquiring Confederate monuments to submit letters of intent by Sept. 8.
This includes those who have previously shown interest or intent.
Letters of intent must include the following:
- Specific monument(s) wished to be acquired
- Name and contact information of requester
- Name of entity the requester represents
- Background information on the requesting entity and reasons for wanting monument
- Disclosure regarding public, private or nonprofit status and purpose
- Specific proposal to acquire and transport the monument
- Specification on the location the monument would be placed if acquired
- Proposed timeline for moving and transporting the monument
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.