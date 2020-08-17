Report: Mayor hired political donor to remove statues

Mayor Stoney
By Associated Press | August 17, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT - Updated August 17 at 11:43 PM

RICHMOND, Va. - A report shows the mayor of Richmond, Virginia, agreed to pay $1.8 million to a firm linked to a political donor to take down Richmond’s Confederate statues last month.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that documents that Mayor Levar Stoney’s office provided under a Freedom of Information Act request showed the city contracted with NAH LLC to remove Richmond’s Confederate icons during recent unrest.

Richmond confirms $1.8 million cost for monument removal

The newspaper reports the entity was created 10 days before Stoney ordered the statues removed and is linked to a contracting firm owned by a Stoney donor.

The mayor’s spokeswoman said the donations did not play a role in the mayor’s decision.

